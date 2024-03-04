London Co. of Virginia Acquires Shares of 578,836 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 578,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $158,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $352.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.