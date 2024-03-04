London Co. of Virginia Buys 3,597 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.02% of Pool worth $140,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $408.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.