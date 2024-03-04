London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $54,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $184.57. 389,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

