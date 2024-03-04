London Co. of Virginia Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 5.94% of Armstrong World Industries worth $188,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $122.23. 114,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.