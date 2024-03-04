London Co. of Virginia Has $193.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 162,341 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $193,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 2.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

