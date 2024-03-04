London Co. of Virginia Has $235.42 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,509 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.32% of Altria Group worth $235,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.0 %

MO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,914,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

