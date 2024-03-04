London Co. of Virginia Has $270.79 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,363 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $270,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

