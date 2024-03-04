London Co. of Virginia Has $397.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,243 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $397,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,876. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

