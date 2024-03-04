London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.56% of Ball worth $88,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $64.47. 1,407,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.