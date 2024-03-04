London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,347 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.45% of Dominion Energy worth $169,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

