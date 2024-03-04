London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,172 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $434,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

TXN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. 1,811,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.