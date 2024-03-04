London Co. of Virginia Sells 133,546 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.34% of Charles Schwab worth $325,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,504,000 after acquiring an additional 426,876 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 157.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 762,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $67.71. 3,385,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

