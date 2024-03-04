London Co. of Virginia Sells 28,663 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $64,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $26.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $930.18. 518,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $777.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $939.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

