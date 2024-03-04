London Co. of Virginia Sells 4,387 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.98% of Murphy USA worth $71,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.59. 99,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,118. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.