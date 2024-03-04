Lone Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 4.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Salesforce worth $506,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $316.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.26.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

