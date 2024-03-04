Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $317.32 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922,460 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 343,888 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 3.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $317,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DKS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.23. 738,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,041. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.