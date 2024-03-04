Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $448.62 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 4.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $448,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in PTC by 64.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $187.70. 266,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,692. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

