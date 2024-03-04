Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases 723,151 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the period. BILL accounts for 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $276,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period.

BILL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. 954,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,571. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

