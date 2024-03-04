Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,412.21. 2,416,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,008.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.