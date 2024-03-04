Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.61. 776,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,752. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.