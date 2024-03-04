Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.09. 3,676,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

