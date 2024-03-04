Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,089,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,481,000 after buying an additional 112,398 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,059. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

