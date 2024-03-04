Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,218. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.01. The company has a market cap of $380.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

