Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.94. 8,530,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,767. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.