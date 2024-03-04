Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,027. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

