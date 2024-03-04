Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.06. 534,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

