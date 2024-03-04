Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,598. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $164.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

