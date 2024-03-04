Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 707,426 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

