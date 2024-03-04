Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

