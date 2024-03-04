Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 943,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,465. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

