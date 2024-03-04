Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 4,825 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,208. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

