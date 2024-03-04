Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.19. 177,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,320. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $414.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.