Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.15. 366,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,947. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $243.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

