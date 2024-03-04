LRT Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON traded up $9.43 on Monday, hitting $323.68. 626,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,239. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

