LRT Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,445. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

