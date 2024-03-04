LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BURL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.71. 406,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,517. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

