LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,390 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,591. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

