LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

