LRT Capital Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinix stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $908.29. 291,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $830.86 and its 200 day moving average is $787.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $909.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

