LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,767,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CIGI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.32. 53,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.