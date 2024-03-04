LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. EMCOR Group makes up 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,064. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.