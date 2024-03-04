LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Price Performance
Shares of NSP traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 222,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity
In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
