LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Simpson Manufacturing comprises 2.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 102,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $215.01.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

