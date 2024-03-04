LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $83.22. 1,958,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

