LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 46,023 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.33. 2,753,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

