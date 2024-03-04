LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,161 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.23. 786,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.