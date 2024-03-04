LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 26,217 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 910.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 318,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

