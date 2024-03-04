LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 871,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.12. 2,388,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

