LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 6,815 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 34,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TNET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.23. 59,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

