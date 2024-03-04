LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXU opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. LSB Industries has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

